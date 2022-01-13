Biden to Double Free COVID Tests, Add Free N95 Masks, to Fight Omicron

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Joe Biden says the government plans to double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Biden says his administration will also make the most protective N95 masks available for no charge.

He spoke an event aimed at highlighting the federal government’s efforts to “surge” COVID-19 testing and send personnel to help overwhelmed medical facilities.

The effort comes amid the upswing in coronavirus cases and staff shortages due to the omicron variant. Starting next week, 1,000 military medical personnel will begin arriving to help mitigate staffing crunches at hospitals.

