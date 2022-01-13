Clouds Increase Late Friday, Rain Returns This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Thursday’s weather was close to perfect for a January day in central and south Alabama. Sunshine was abundant with highs in the 60s. Temperatures look seasonably cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s for most. Friday morning features plentiful sunshine, but clouds increase during the afternoon. Temperatures warm to near 60°. The sky becomes mostly cloudy Friday night, but lows still fall into the upper 30s to low 40s by sunrise Saturday.

Our weekend weather looks less-than-ideal. Saturday looks cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon and evening. A dynamic storm system swinging into the south Saturday results in a large drop in temperatures Saturday night. Temperatures may be close enough to freezing in our area to support a wintry mix of rain and snow.

However, surface temperatures likely remain just above freezing, so no actual impacts are expected in our area. Precipitation does not appear widespread on Sunday in any case. Sunday’s weather does not look particularly nice otherwise, with an overcast sky and a sustained west wind of 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Sunday night lows fall to near or below freezing, but by that time, all the precipitation is long gone.

Cool and dry weather returns early next week. MLK day and Tuesday look mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the 30s. Another front and rain could arrive next Wednesday. Rain could continue Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Clouds linger through Thursday and Friday, and some more rain appears possible next Friday into Saturday. Otherwise, temperatures turn cooler late next week, since it appears the front pushes through our area Wednesday night. High temperatures may not get much above 50° next Thursday and Friday, with lows falling into the 30s both nights.