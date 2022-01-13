Community Members React to Lanier High School Consolidation

by Ja Nai Wright

After the consolidation was announced on Tuesday, parents and other members of the community expressed outrage about the idea of closing down Sidney Lanier high school.

parents, students and alumni all shocked to hear about m-p-s’s decision to close the doors on Sidney Lanier high school. For many reasons including the overall tradition of the school and the rivalry between carver and Lanier.

“Its a slap in the face to all parents because to make a decision of this magnitude you should get input from all sides not just force a decision.” – MPS Parent

“our voices got to be heard, because you can’t make no decision like that without notifying the parents and community that go to carver and Lanier.”

“this is a historical land, landmark, so I think that it should be preserved.”

