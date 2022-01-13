COVID in Alabama Schools: Cases Jump Fivefold in One Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new report on COVID cases in the state’s public schools. It shows cases are five times the number they were one week ago.

The dashboard for January 13 shows 16,035 cases, up from 2,940 cases one week ago. By comparison, during the surge at the beginning of the school year in September, there were 9,195 cases on September 3.

The case number bottomed out at 414 on December 2 before rising again due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

The report doesn’t specify if the cases involve students, teachers or other staff members.

Here is a list of several local school systems and their current case numbers:

Montgomery: 861 (Jan 6: unreported)

Autauga County: 258 (Jan 6: 23)

Elmore County: 219 (Jan. 6: 17)

Pike Road: 105 (Jan 6: 31)

Dallas County: 74 (Jan 6: 34)

Selma: 77 (Jan 6: 22)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE