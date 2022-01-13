Lowndes County Schools Extend Virtual Learning

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lowndes County Board of Education says it is extending virtual learning.

The board says students will learn remotely through Friday, January 21.

In the announcement, it says teachers will send assignments home for students to complete. Please contact your child’s school if you have any questions about the assignments.

Students will return to school on Monday, January 24.

School meals will be available for pick up at the schools from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM next week beginning on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.