Montgomery School Board President on Consolidation of Lanier/Carver HS

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery School Board officials says the decision to consolidate Lanier High and Carver High was a logical step for MPS, and plenty of thought went into the decision.

The move is phase one of MPS’ capital improvement program, that story can be found here.

MPS officials say that Lanier’s student body has dropped to below 600 students over the past couple of years.

Meanwhile, Carver High school is not at capacity, and has space for more students.

MPS board president Clare Weil says it would have cost nearly $70 million to upgrade and renovate Lanier to 2022 standards.

Now, that money will be used to make upgrades to current facilities, including building gymnasiums at all MPS elementary schools and upgrading athletic facilities and clubhouses at current facilites.

A new 9th grade wing will be built at the current Carver High location.

Weil says the plan is to consolidate once the 9th grade wing at Carver is complete, which could take up to two years.

MPS says teachers and staff will be retained.