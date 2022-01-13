Nice Weather Before Big Weekend Changes

by Ryan Stinnett

High pressure remains firmly in control of our weather across the Southeast today. It is another day with ample sunshine, and after the frosty start to the day, we are seeing temperatures head into the 60 this afternoon. Little change in the weather tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds, expect highs in the low 60s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Clouds being to increase Saturday with widespread rain overspreading the state through the afternoon and evening hours. Moisture return is increasing and a soaking rain is in the forecast from the system, especially Saturday night. There won’t be much instability so there could be some rumbles of thunder, but no severe storms. Rainfall totals should be closer to one inch for much of the area. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

WINTRY MISCHIEF: Sunday will be much colder as temperature will be falling and will likely fall into the 30s by afternoon with a blustery north wind. There will be enough lingering moisture that we are likely to see the rain turn into snow showers over at least the northern half of Alabama.

Some accumulation is possible, especially for areas north of Birmingham. For Central Alabama there could be some light accumulation in grassy areas, temperatures should be freezing and roads will remain wet through the afternoon. Snow showers will end Sunday evening, and we will have to watch for patchy black ice on bridges Sunday night as temperatures will go below freezing by then.

Of course, the forecast will change as we get closer to the weekend. But, for now most of the precipitation with the weekend system in Alabama will come from rain, with potential for the snow showers Sunday on the back side of the system. The bigger winter weather issues will come northeast of Alabama, across northern Georgia and the Carolinas, where snow and the potential for an ice storms are likely.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cold and dry with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures return to the 50s and 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, and rain looks to return to Alabama next Thursday or Friday.

Have an incredible Thursday!!!

Ryan