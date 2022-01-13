PHOTOS: Montgomery Police Searching for Robbery Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

2/4 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

3/4 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

4/4 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers







Montgomery police need your help finding a robbery suspect.

Police say the robbery happened Saturday, January 8, in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive. That’s just off Troy Highway.

According to police, the victim described the suspect as armed with an unknown type of handgun, approximately 5’5’ to 5’6’, weighing about 120-145 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, sweatpants and black/white slides.

If you can help police find the suspect, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.