Selma City Schools Switch to Virtual Due to COVID Spread

by Alabama News Network Staff

All Selma City Schools will shift to virtual learning due to the rise in COVID cases.

Selma City Schools report 77 COVID cases as of January 13, compared to 22 the week before.

School leaders say in-person learning will resume Wednesday, January 19. Schools will share information regarding learning.

Grab-n-Go meals can be picked up at any school in the district between 9:30 am-12:30 pm.

In-school COVID testing, offered in partnership with UAB School of Public Health will still take place on January. 13. Testing is open to employees and students only. Consent forms are required for students. Below is the schedule for each school.

Weekly COVID-19 Testing for Scholars and Employees

Edgewood Elementary 8:00-9:00

School of Discovery 8:30-10:30

Meadowview Elementary 9:00- 11:00

Alternative Learning Center 9:30-10:30

Sophia P. Kingston Elementary 10:00-11:00

Payne Elementary 10:30-12:30

Clark Elementary 12:00-2:00

Selma High School 12:30-1:30

R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy 1:00-2:00.