Three High Schools in Elmore County to Switch to Virtual Learning

Three high schools in Elmore County are switching to virtual learning due to the rise in COVID cases.

Elmore County School Superintendent Richard Dennis says Holtville High, Stanhope Elmore High and Elmore County High will move to a virtual format Friday due to the number of faculty and staff absences.

He says the situation will be evaluated and notification will be made to parents and students on Monday if they are able to return to in-person learning Tuesday following the MLK Holiday.

Dennis says bus routes will be delayed due to a shortage of drivers and substitute drivers. He says this situation may continue during the duration of the COVID spike.