Cloudy, Windy, Rain, And Perhaps A Wintry Mix This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday completed our work-week stretch of cool and calm weather. Plenty of sun filled the sky throughout the day, but clouds increased late. That trend continues Friday night, with an overcast sky by Saturday morning. Temperatures cool to around 40° overnight.

The weekend weather looks active thanks to a dynamic storm system swinging across the south. The storm system has the potential to bring snow to parts of the mid-south and Tennessee Valley Saturday night through Sunday. However, it looks like mostly rain for the central and southern part of Alabama for Saturday. Our forecast could be a bit more interesting in terms of winter weather potential Sunday.

Saturday looks cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon and evening. A surge of colder air arrives Saturday night as the most widespread rain departs. However, some precipitation lingers into Sunday. Temperatures could be in the mid 30s Sunday morning. That would support a mix of rain and snow. However, surface temperatures remain above 32°. That means we won’t have any actual winter weather impacts despite the possibility of spotty snow mixed with rain Sunday.

Temperatures could be warmer Sunday morning, closer to 40°. That would mean just a cold drizzle and no wintry mix for our area. Either way, temperatures are well above freezing, in the low 40s during the afternoon. So again, no winter weather impacts for our area. However, Sunday remains cloudy and windy otherwise. In fact, with a sustained west wind of 15 to 20 mph, wind chills may be in the 30s or lower all day. The sky gradually clears Sunday night, with lows near freezing at sunrise Monday morning.

After raw weekend weather, the start of next week looks much nicer. Monday and Tuesday look mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Temperatures reach the mid 50s MLK day afternoon, and upper 50s Tuesday. Lows fall into the 30s each night. Rain looks to return next Wednesday with the arrival of another cold front. The front pushes to our south Thursday, though clouds and perhaps some rain linger in its wake. From there, model agreement is poor for next Friday and Saturday. Either those days feature clouds and rain to some degree, or they don’t. That’s pretty much how it looks right now.

However, it does look cooler late next week and next weekend behind Wednesday’s front. Temperatures only reach the upper 40s to low 50s next Thursday through Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, temperatures fall to near or below freezing each night.