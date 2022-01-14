Face Masks Now Required at Two Schools in Pike Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

Officials with Pike Road Schools have announced that face masks will be required at two schools in the town’s school system due to the spread of COVID cases.

Masks will be required at Pike Road Elementary and Pike Road Intermediate. While they won’t be required at Pike Road Junior High or Pike Road High, they are encouraged.

School leaders say the mask requirement will remain in place at the elementary and intermediate schools until the rate of positive and suspected cases falls below 3%. It is currently 6.95% at the elementary school and 4.32% at the intermediate school.

In contrast, at the junior and senior high schools on the Georgia Washington campus, the rate is 2.68%.

The numbers will be evaluated each Friday as decisions are made for the upcoming week.