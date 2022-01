by Alabama News Network Staff

Emergency crews were on the scene in south Montgomery County after a logging crew hit a natural gas line Friday morning.

The line was hit in the area of 3600 West Hickory Grove in the Pintlala/Lapine area sometime around 9 a.m. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews responded.

An area of about a 1/2 mile had to be evacuated until the line was repaired.

There were no injuries.