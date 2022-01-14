McDonald’s All American Games: Local Players from Park Crossing, Success Unlimited

by Adam Solomon

Montgomery, AL –Jan. 12, 2022 – The McDonald’s All American Games is where hype becomes legacy, and is the next step in the journey from being a local standout, to five-star recruit, and ultimately to becoming a household name. This year, a new generation is set to leave it all on the court as more than 760 girls and boys high school basketball players from across the country have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th anniversary McDonald’s All American Games – including eight players from Alabama- three girls players and five boys players. The annual event will return this March to showcase the nation’s rising stars who will go head-to-head at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee, which is comprised of the nation’s most knowledgeable analysts, prep scouts, media and prestigious basketball coaches. The local players nominated for the chance to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games are:

· Aniya Hubbard, Hoover High School, Hoover, AL

· Alexis Andrews, Park Crossing High School, Montgomery, AL

· Kelsie Thomas, Park Crossing High School, Montgomery, AL

· Hunter Ivy, Fairhope High School, Fairhope, AL

· John (Edward) Witherington, Fairhope High School, Fairhope, AL

· Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, Mobile, AL

· Dresean Knight, Minor High School, Adamsville, AL

· Randi Ovalle, Success Unlimited Academy, Montgomery, AL

The new class of nominees joins a legendary group of athletes who, over four decades, have been nominated for a chance to play in the nation’s premiere showcase – including Michael Jordan, Candace Parker, LeBron James, Maya Moore, Trae Young, Breanna Stewart, and many more of your favorite hoopers.

A complete list of 2022 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.

The top 24 girls and 24 boys selected to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 on ESPN’s “NBA Today” between 3-4 p.m. ET.

Fans can then tune in to the McDonald’s All American Girls Game on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Boys Game immediately following on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.