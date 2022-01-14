One More Dry Day Before Wet and Colder Weather Return

by Ryan Stinnett

Wonderful winter weather will continue today across Alabama as the sky ill feature more sun than clouds, highs today will be closer to 60° in many locations. Clouds begin to increase tonight ahead of a weekend system.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will be cloudy with rain overspreading the state from west to east through the afternoon and evening hours. This will be a good soaking with rain amounts of 1-2 inches likely. A few strong thunderstorms are possible along the Gulf Coast; and SPC has defined a low end “marginal risk” of severe thunderstorms along the Florida Panhandle. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s.

WINTER WEATHER MISCHIEF SUNDAY: Sunday will be much colder as temperatures will be falling and will likely fall into the 30s/40s with a blustery north wind. Snow showers will likely develop over Alabama in the cold air during the day Sunday. Some light accumulation is possible, mainly on grassy areas Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening where snow showers develop across North Alabama (Birmingham north).

No accumulation for areas of Central and South Alabama as temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s and low 40s (well-above freezing) as the snow flurries falls, with no impacts, except some added excitement for some folks. Some patchy black ice is possible Sunday night on bridges where water lingers and temperatures go below freezing.

Of course, the forecast will change in the coming days, but this is not be a major event for Alabama with most of the precipitation falling as rain. The bigger winter weather issues will come northeast of Alabama, across northern Georgia and the Carolinas, where snow and the potential for a crippling ice storm are likely.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cold and dry with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures return to the 50s/60s Tuesday and Wednesday, and rain looks to return late Wednesday and into Thursday.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan