Only One Candidate Left in Search for New Auburn University President

by Alabama News Network Staff

A dean at Auburn University is the lone remaining finalist to become president after two other candidates refused to visit campus unless they were guaranteed the job.

An announcement released Friday says engineering dean Chris Roberts will meet with members of the university community next week as he is considered to succeed Jay Gogue.

The statement says two other candidates refused to visit campus unless they knew they’d get the job.

They were eliminated from contention and their names haven’t been released. Roberts has been dean of engineering since 2012.

