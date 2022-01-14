Ribbon Cutting for Grand Re-Opening of I-85 Rest Area in Lanett

by Carrington Cole

Alabama’s tourism industry has been at an all time high and now tourists have another area to rest at while they travel.

Friday morning was the grand re-opening of the newly renovated rest area on I-85 in Lanett. Governor Kay Ivey participated in cutting the ribbon of the 15,000 square foot facility.

Governor Ivey wants the new rest area to be a warm welcome for tourists who visiting the state for the first time.

“We want everybody that enters our state to feel good about us and want to stay longer,” stated Governor Ivey. “So. this needs to be first class and I believe it is.”

The rest area has been closed for the last few years before it was finally renovated.