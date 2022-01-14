Several Events Set for MLK Day Celebration in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma Center for Non-Violence, Truth and Reconciliation — and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated — have partnered to host several events over the King Day holiday weekend.

“The purpose is for us to honor the life, the legacy and also the “Dream” of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior,” said Donovan McGuire.

Events are scheduled in the city through Tuesday — highlighted by the King Day Unity Parade on Saturday.

The parade kicks off at 10 am. And starts here at School of Discovery. Then proceeds down Broad Street from Dallas Avenue to Water Avenue. And wraps up here at Riverfront Park.

“Different agencies all across Dallas County, elected officials and churches are a part of it,” said McGuire.

The parade will be followed by MLK Youth Day.

“We have 20-plus participants thus far.”

“But due to the rising COVID rates and the intention of keeping our local youth safe, especially as they’re trying to reintegrate back into schools, we decided it would be best to transition the Youth Day events to a virtual format,” said Drew Glover.

“To access Youth Day all people have to do, no matter how old you are, is follow the center’s Facebook page. Selma Center for Non-violence, Truth and Reconciliation on Facebook.

Everything will be posted there throughout the day as well as the live streams. And people can go back and check if they’re not able to watch — to watch it later.”

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Unity breakfast sponsored by the Selma Chapter of the Links, Incorporated — will also be virtual.

A winter clothes giveaway is set for Monday at the Edmundite Bosco Center — from 11:30 am to 1 pm.