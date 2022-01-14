U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville Reflects on His First Year In Office

by Ja Nai Wright

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville has officially been in office for over a year, this week he took the time to reflect on being in the U.S. Senate and things he has learned on the federal level of government. He discussed advancements in military and Veterans affairs, including a bill he has created to increase the amount families receive from life insurance policies of those fallen Veterans.

Tuberville says he plans to continue to improve the state of Alabama in all the ways that he can. In 2022, he plans to help local farmers who have been affected by inflation.

Tuberville also stated that he will not be endorsing any of the candidates that are running for the 2022 Senate race. He does encourage that all Alabamians get out and vote for who they want to be their next U.S. Senator