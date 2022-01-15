Cool And Wet Saturday, More Of The Same Sunday

by Riley Blackwell

DREARY SATURDAY: Rain and clouds have been the highlight of Saturday. The tail end of a Low Pressure system that came from the Gulf has brought us a drizzly rain for most of the day, with heavier rain on the way later this evening.

COLD SUNDAY, SNOW TOO?: Sunday will be similar to Saturday in the sense that precipitation will be around most of the day. However, a wintry mix or even light snow flurries are possible before noon tomorrow. Although, warm ground temperatures and above freezing air temperatures means any impact is highly unlikely. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the low 40s tomorrow, with very breezy conditions as well.

CLEARER MONDAY: The rain and clouds will be clearing out by Sunday night, which will lead to a clear and sunny Monday. Temperatures will hover in the low 50s, but winds will still be breezy.

LOOK AHEAD: The start of the week is looking clear with temperatures on a slow climb, but rain chances will return by mid-week. Another chance for wintry precipitation is possible by the end of the week, but it is still way too far out to be specific about anything with that system.