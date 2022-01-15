Johnny Ford Withdraws from House of Representatives District 82 Race

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Former Tuskegee Mayor and current Tuskegee City Councilor Johnny Ford has announced he is withdrawing from the race for Alabama House of Representatives, District 82.

In a letter released to Alabama News Network Ford says he is “putting family before politics,” and is having health issues within his immediate family.

Ford says he will continue his duties as District II city councilor in Tuskegee, and that whoever is elected as State Representative for Macon County can count on his full support.