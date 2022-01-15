No. 4 Auburn Wins 13th Straight, Beats Ole Miss 80-71

by Alabama News Network Staff

Walker Kessler scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and No. 4 Auburn rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat Ole Miss 80-71 on Saturday night.

Auburn (16-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) extended its winning streak to 13 games.

The Tigers got 15 points from Jabari Smith, and 14 from both K.D. Johnson and Wendell Green Jr. Auburn used a 24-9 run over nine minutes to take a commanding 71-60 lead with 4:09 remaining.

Tye Fagan led Ole Miss (9-7, 1-3) with 17 points, while Nysier Brooks had 14 points and eight rebounds and Matthew Murrell had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Auburn hosts Georgia Wednesday night at 8PM CST.

