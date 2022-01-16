Cold And Wet Sunday, Clear Start To Week

by Riley Blackwell

RAIN AND SNOW HEADED OUT: This Sunday started with a mix of rain and snow for most of the area, with cold air appearing everywhere. Temps struggled to reach 40°, and a strong wind made the feel like temperature in the 20s for some. Rain and snow will be out of the area completely in the next few hours, with cloudy skies hanging around. Lows will be hovering around 32° tonight.

CLEAR START TO THE WEEK: Clouds will be around for most of the night and early morning hours, but general clearing will be happening shortly after sunrise. Some clouds will filter in during the late morning, but afternoon clearing is expected. Expect highs in the mid 40s.

LOOK AHEAD: The start of the week is looking to be clear, with temperatures slowly on the rise. MLK Day and Tuesday will see temperatures in the 40s and 50s, with plenty of sunshine around. Clouds will move in Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s, with rain and storms for Wednesday and Thursday. We are watching for a chance of more wintry precipitation for Friday, but that is still a bit too far out to be specific.