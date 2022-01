by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed on Carmichael Road.

Police say the shooting actually happened Friday at about 11:30 p.m.

Police say they and fire medics were called to the 5600 block of Carmichael Road. That is just outside of the bypass.

Police say they found the man who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

Police have released no other details.