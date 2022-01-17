Auburn Climbs to No. 2 in AP College Basketball Poll

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn has risen from No. 4 to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll.

Auburn actually had more first-place votes (36) than No. 1 Gonzaga (25), but Gonzaga had more points overall at 1,486 to 1,482 for the Tigers. Auburn is on a 13-game winning streak.

Auburn has a big game ahead. After playing unranked Georgia on Wednesday, the Tigers will face No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday.

Auburn’s No. 2 ranking is its highest since reaching No. 2 in 1999-2000.

Besides Auburn and Kentucky, other SEC teams in the Top 25 are No. 13 LSU and No. 24 Tennessee. Alabama has fallen out of the poll, but received 26 votes.

1 Gonzaga

2 Auburn

3 Arizona

4 Purdue

5 Baylor

6 Duke

7 Kansas

8 Wisconsin

9 UCLA

10 Houston

11 Villanova

12 Kentucky

13 LSU

14 Michigan State

15 Iowa State

16 USC

17 Illinois

18 Texas Tech

19 Ohio State

20 Xavier

21 Providence

22 Loyola Chicago

23 Texas

24 Tennessee

25 UConn

