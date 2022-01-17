Auburn Climbs to No. 2 in AP College Basketball Poll
Auburn has risen from No. 4 to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll.
Auburn actually had more first-place votes (36) than No. 1 Gonzaga (25), but Gonzaga had more points overall at 1,486 to 1,482 for the Tigers. Auburn is on a 13-game winning streak.
Auburn has a big game ahead. After playing unranked Georgia on Wednesday, the Tigers will face No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday.
Auburn’s No. 2 ranking is its highest since reaching No. 2 in 1999-2000.
Besides Auburn and Kentucky, other SEC teams in the Top 25 are No. 13 LSU and No. 24 Tennessee. Alabama has fallen out of the poll, but received 26 votes.
1 Gonzaga
2 Auburn
3 Arizona
4 Purdue
5 Baylor
6 Duke
7 Kansas
8 Wisconsin
9 UCLA
10 Houston
11 Villanova
12 Kentucky
13 LSU
14 Michigan State
15 Iowa State
16 USC
17 Illinois
18 Texas Tech
19 Ohio State
20 Xavier
21 Providence
22 Loyola Chicago
23 Texas
24 Tennessee
25 UConn
