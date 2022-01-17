Cold Weather Doesn’t Hamper MLK Day Parade in Downtown Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Cold weather didn’t stop people from coming out to witness the parade in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Montgomery Monday afternoon.

The Alabama State University band helped lead the parade up Dexter Avenue and past the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church where Dr. King was pastor in the 1950s.

People who came out say the day is more than just a holiday from work.

“It’s cold, but it’s a beautiful day to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy. We have come along way, but we really have a long way to go still, and it’s really important to expose our young people to today and what today means,” parent Dana Vandiver said.