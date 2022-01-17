Continued Cold for the Dr. King Holiday

by Ryan Stinnett

All the weekend winter weather excitement is over…For today, we will see a gradually clearing sky, but it will remain cold with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will gust as times as well, make it feel colder. Much better weather on Tuesday as highs will be in the mid to upper 50s across the area with plenty of sunshine.

MIDWEEK FRONT: A trough will form over the mid-section of the country on Wednesday that will drag a cold front through Central Alabama, starting in the northwestern parts of the area late in the day and eventually moving out of the southeastern parts of the area by midday Thursday. Showers can be expected at times during that time period. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid and upper 60s, then dropping back into the 50s on Thursday. The trough deepens and the cold air goes settles in and highs Friday will be in the 40s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: For now the models have backed off on the moisture return this weekend, so for now we will maintain and mainly dry and cold forecast as a persistent cold pattern setups over the Deep South. Highs this weekend should be in the 40s, while lows in the 20s are on the forecast. This pattern will persist through much of next week as well.

Have an incredible Monday!!!

Ryan