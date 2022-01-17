Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Week Underway in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The State of Alabama will soon name a new Distinguished Young Woman.

Participants representing 45 counties across the state arrived in Montgomery Sunday ahead of this weekend’s program at Frazer United Methodist Church.

The high school senior girls will compete in several categories on and off stage for a chance to represent Alabama in the national program.

“We are pleased to welcome these amazing young women to Montgomery as they compete for scholarships and an opportunity to represent the state at the national level,” said State Chairman Michael Jones. “And equally as important, we are excited to see these participants expand their horizons by establishing new friendships that will last a lifetime. This group represents the best of what Alabama’s future looks like and it is a bright future ahead.”

Leading up to the program, the girls will spend several days rehearsing.

It’s not all work though. The girls will have lunch with the Kiwanis Club, visit the Montgomery Zoo and stop by the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association in Montgomery for a luncheon.

The first preliminary is Friday, January 21 at 7:30 p.m.; the second preliminary is Saturday, January 22 at 1:00 p.m.; and the finals are Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Alabama News Rising Anchor David Lamb had a chance to speak with last year’s winner, Mary Helen Miller. Click on the video player above to watch that interview.