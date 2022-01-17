Four Elmore County Schools Go Virtual Due to Lack of Teachers and Staff

by Alabama News Network Staff

Students at four Elmore County schools will have at least one day of virtual learning due to a shortage of teachers and staff.

Elmore County School Supt. Richard Dennis says students at Holtville Elementary, Wetumpka Elementary, Coosada Elementary and Airport Road Intermediate will have an e-day on Tuesday.

All other Elmore County Public Schools will be on a regular schedule.

Dennis says they will evaluate the status of each school Tuesday and determine if students can return in person on Wednesday.

He says bus routes in some areas will be delayed due to a shortage of drivers and substitute drivers. This situation may continue for the duration of the COVID spike.