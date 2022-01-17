Martin Luther King Jr. 47th Birthday Celebration at Dexter Avenue Church

by Ja Nai Wright

The 47th birthday celebration for Dr. King was held here at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church the event included song dance, youth tributes and even motivational messages for the future.

Residents gathered in the same church where Dr. King was once a preacher, to celebrate the life and legacy of his teachings. Although it was a birthday celebration, it took on the feel of a church service as speakers continue to spread the ideas that Dr. King stood for.

One of the most important messages shared, was a message of peace and how important peace and love were to Dr. King. The event ended with ice cream and cake at the legacy museum downtown. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 93 years old this year.