Record number of kids in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, local parents react

by Mattie Davis

The Alabama Public Health Department is reporting that hospitalizations of children in Alabama due to COVID-19 have hit a record high.

State health officials are concerned as the virus is spreading through schools rapidly. There were just over 16,000 cases of COVID-19 in Alabama schools last week after only about 3,000 the week before. Of the around 2,000 patients in the hospital with the virus on January 13, over 70 of them were children.

Some local parents say this is the most they have been concerned about their child during the entire pandemic.

ADPH is urging parents to minimize their children’s exposure to COVID-19 in schools and public places, wear well-fitting masks in schools, and get vaccinated if they are eligible.