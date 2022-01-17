Sunshine Tuesday, But Rain Won’t Stay Away For Long

by Ben Lang

Sunshine for some, but clouds hung tough for other through much of Monday afternoon. However, the sky looks generally clear Monday night. On the other hand, Monday night features cold temperatures with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Tuesday looks milder but still cool overall. The morning features abundant sunshine. That helps quickly warm temperatures into the mid and upper 50s by the early to mid afternoon. The afternoon features some clouds, but sunshine remains in the mix. Tuesday night remains partly cloudy and won’t be as cold, with lows generally in the upper 30s.

Winds turn to the south by Wednesday and could be fairly strong. That warms temperatures into the 60s and perhaps low 70s for some by the afternoon. Wednesday looks partly cloudy and generally dry during the day. However, a cold front arrives in Alabama Wednesday night. Rain arrives in west-central Alabama late Wednesday evening. Much of the rain along the front moves across our area Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

There is some potential for strong to severe storms along the front. However, the Storm Prediction Center currently places a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather to our west, across Louisiana and Mississippi. Could that change? Sure, but it seems like the timing for rain and/or storms won’t favor severe weather potential in our area Wednesday night. Instability should be quite limited by the time the front moves through our area.

Rain moves into southeast Alabama Thursday morning, and the coverage of rain looks much lower Thursday afternoon. Temperatures turn considerably colder behind the cold front. We may finish the day with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s and breezy with a cloudy sky. Thursday night lows fall to around the freezing mark of 32°.

Models still show little to no consistency in our end-of-week to early weekend weather. Alabama could be rain-free, or there could be some precipitation. Model runs have even toyed with the idea of wintry precipitation across the deep south this Friday or Saturday. With any luck, our forecast picture becomes clearer sometime this week. As of Monday evening, the chance for winter weather looks very low. However, rain remains possible with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky Friday and this Saturday.

The rest of the weekend and early next week look dry with sunshine and some clouds. Temperatures likely remain below-normal, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.