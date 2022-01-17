UPDATE: Autauga County Schools Will Not Return to In-Person Learning This Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

Autauga County school officials say students will not return to in-person learning this week.

They had been scheduled to come back to class on Tuesday, January 18, following the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

School officials say due to a drastic increase in positive/isolated COVID cases in staff and faculty, all schools will be virtual through Friday, January 21.

In-person learning is scheduled to resume Monday, January 24.