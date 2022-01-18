Community leaders, parents give input in MPS superintendent search

by Mattie Davis

The search is on for a new superintendent for Montgomery Public Schools, and the community had the opportunity to give their input on what they want in the coming leader.

The new superintendent will replace Dr. Ann Roy Moore, who is retiring at the end of the school year. They will have big shoes to fill according to parents, business leaders, and more who believe this is a pivotal decision for the future of the community.

The Alabama Association of School Boards is working with the Montgomery County School Board to find the right candidate, Dr. James Wright serving as lead consultant for the search.

“The school system and the board can build public trust on the front end as we go toward selecting the next superintendent,” Wright said.

Public meetings were held to hear what the community wants in a new superintendent. Business leaders, school parents and more expressed their opinions:

“I would like to see a super intendent who is involved in the community, maybe going out to football games.”

“A good communicator. Not just somebody who can spin the story, but someone who is transparent.”

Those in attendance made it known that this decision will be critical for the future of Montgomery.

“There are projects in the works,” Anna Buckalew Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO said. “There are opportunities on the the horizons, new developments, capital investments and talent recruitment efforts where we are going to be bringing in people and investment from around the country. Its time for us to have a public education system of excellence and the leader to get us there.”

As this is the first time the association has worked with the school board to find a superintendent, questions were raised about the interview process, timeline, and qualification expectations.

Dr. Wright is confident they will find the right fit for the system.

“We have the data to show that the process works and has worked in 40 to 45 school districts in Alabama. Go with the process and support the process because it’s a proven process with a proven track record.”

The position opening will officially be posted on January 19 for candidates to begin applying. The new superintendent is expected to start on June 1.