Distinguished Young Women Contestants Display their Talents at Lunch with Kiwanis Club

by Carrington Cole

The contestants from the Distinguished Young Women program are making their way around Montgomery in preparation for their big weekend.

The young women have been working tirelessly on their rehearsals and perfecting their talents, but decided to take a moment to have lunch with the Kiwanis Club in Downtown Montgomery. They displayed some of their talents in front of the Kiwanis Club members to show why they are in the Distinguished Young Women program.

They will also be visiting the Montgomery Zoo and stopping by the Cattleman’s Association later in the week. This is all leading up to the preliminaries and finals taking place this weekend. The Distinguished Young Women of Alabama 2021 recipient, Mary Helen Miller, had this to say about the program and what it does for the future these young women.

“Such an amazing partnership and we’re so thankful and we just wanted you to know that it has impacted so so many young women and honestly it has impacted the world because these young women go and change the world,” stated Miller.

The Distinguished Young Women preliminaries will be on Saturday and Sunday at Frazer United Methodist Church.