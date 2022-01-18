Freezing Morning Temps, but Much Warmer this Afternoon

by Ryan Stinnett

All locations are below freezing this morning with a hard frost. However, today will be sunny and warmer with mid to upper 50s by this afternoon.

MIDWEEK FRONT: Clouds will increase tomorrow ahead of a cold front. Rain will push into the northwest part of the state by mid to late afternoon, and rain is likely statewide Wednesday night. There could be a rumble of thunder in spots; SPC has defined a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms west of the state for parts of Southeast Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, but severe storms are not expected in Alabama at this time.

The rain and storms will push through the state overnight and the rain ends early Thursday. Behind the front, another shot of cold air rolls into the state. There could be some snow flurries are possible over some northern counties early Thursday no impact is expected, but temperatures will fall into the low 40s by Thursday afternoon. Thursday night will be cold with lows back in the 20s. Friday could be an interesting day for Alabama.

Cold air will be in place and this time of year we have to watch for any feature that could produce precipitation in the cold air. As of now, the global models are hinting at the potential for a surface low tracking along the in the northern Gulf of Mexico Saturday. History teaches us that this is typically one of the more ideal setups for snow in Alabama, so we are watching model trends carefully this week as there remains a great amount of inconsistency in model output. If this Gulf low does form, our Friday will feature cloudy conditions with areas of rain and snow…just too early to call for sure and whether impacts will be an issue. Friday nevertheless will be cloudy and cold with highs in the 40s.

COLD WEEKEND WEATHER: Temperatures will remain below average for this weekend, as it looks like we will be in a long stretch of below-average temperatures across the Deep South. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s both days, and for now will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

NEXT WEEK: For now a decent part of the week looks dry with below average temperatures… highs most days will be in the 40s/50s with lows in the 20s/30s. There could be a midweek system bring rain back to the area, with much colder air blowing into Alabama in about ten days. Model trends continue to show winter is ready to settle into the Deep South for a while.

Ryan