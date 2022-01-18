Man Shot and Killed Near Vaughn Road in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting near Vaughn Road.

Police say 20-year-old Malik Saintelus of Montgomery was found dead in the 8400 block of Crossland Loop. That’s just off Vaughn Road between Peppertree Lane and Halcyon Boulevard.

Police arrived at the scene at about 12:05 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

If you have information to help in the investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.