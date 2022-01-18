Montgomery County Mugshots (01/01/22-01/15/22)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Janae Smith

1/36 ADCOCK, LYDIA- Fraud Use Credit-Debit Card

2/36 ALBRIGHT, JOSEPH – Robbery 1st

3/36 ANDERSON, SHURONDA – Attempting to Commit Murder

4/36 ARANT, QUENTEN – Robbery 1st

5/36 BELL, DEANDRE – Parole Violation



6/36 BOOP, CHRISTOPHER – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity

7/36 BOYKIN, JEFFERY – Domestic Violence 3rd Menacing

8/36 BRADLEY, QUINTON – Parole Violation

9/36 BRYANT, KELVIN – Recieving Stolen Property 2nd (Firearm)

10/36 CARROLL, DUDLEY – Parole Violation



11/36 CHRISTIAN, INDIA – Fraud Use Credit-Debit Card

12/36 COLLEY, JORDAN – Recieving Stolen Property 1st

13/36 DAVENPORT, MARCO – Probation Revocation

14/36 DAVIDSON, EDWARD – Criminal Mischief 1st

15/36 DEAN, BLAKE – Unlawful Distrib-Furn Controlled Substance



16/36 EATON, CEDRIC – Assault 1st

17/36 FARLEY, GREGORY – Robbery 2nd

18/36 GRESHAM, JOHN – Destruction of Property by Inmate

19/36 GRIFFIN, DEMETRIS – Recieving Stolen Property 1st

20/36 GROSS, DUSTIN – Unlawful Possession Control Substance



21/36 HAMLETT, ALQADEER – Parole Violation

22/36 HARRIS, TRENT – Robbery 1st

23/36 HENRY, THOMAS – Theft of Property 1st

24/36 HESTER, CHRISTOPHER – SORNA Violation

25/36 HOLLOWAY, BEVERLY – Domesti Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd



26/36 HUGGINS, KAILA – Poss-Reciept of Controlled Substance

27/36 MONTGOMERY JR, TERRY – Probation Revocation

28/36 MYLES, ALFRED – Fugitive from Justice

29/36 OATES, KARI – Criminal Poss Forged Instr 3rd

30/36 PETTIWAY, DARIS – Theft of Property 3rd



31/36 SHEPPARD-SANKEY, KA’DEEM – Poss of Marijuana 1st

32/36 SMITH, JAMIE – Assault 2nd

33/36 STEPHENS, KENTARIUS – Attempted Murder- Murder(Intentionally Cause Death)

34/36 THOMAS, ERIK – Robbery 3rd

35/36 THOMPSON, LISA – Trafficking in Stolen Identities



36/36 WILLIAMS, QUANDEL – Pistol Certain Person Forbidden









































































