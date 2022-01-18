Montgomery County Mugshots (01/01/22-01/15/22)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
Posted:
by
Janae Smith
-
ADCOCK, LYDIA- Fraud Use Credit-Debit Card
ALBRIGHT, JOSEPH – Robbery 1st
ANDERSON, SHURONDA – Attempting to Commit Murder
ARANT, QUENTEN – Robbery 1st
BELL, DEANDRE – Parole Violation
BOOP, CHRISTOPHER – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity
BOYKIN, JEFFERY – Domestic Violence 3rd Menacing
BRADLEY, QUINTON – Parole Violation
BRYANT, KELVIN – Recieving Stolen Property 2nd (Firearm)
CARROLL, DUDLEY – Parole Violation
CHRISTIAN, INDIA – Fraud Use Credit-Debit Card
COLLEY, JORDAN – Recieving Stolen Property 1st
DAVENPORT, MARCO – Probation Revocation
DAVIDSON, EDWARD – Criminal Mischief 1st
DEAN, BLAKE – Unlawful Distrib-Furn Controlled Substance
EATON, CEDRIC – Assault 1st
FARLEY, GREGORY – Robbery 2nd
GRESHAM, JOHN – Destruction of Property by Inmate
GRIFFIN, DEMETRIS – Recieving Stolen Property 1st
GROSS, DUSTIN – Unlawful Possession Control Substance
HAMLETT, ALQADEER – Parole Violation
HARRIS, TRENT – Robbery 1st
HENRY, THOMAS – Theft of Property 1st
HESTER, CHRISTOPHER – SORNA Violation
HOLLOWAY, BEVERLY – Domesti Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd
HUGGINS, KAILA – Poss-Reciept of Controlled Substance
MONTGOMERY JR, TERRY – Probation Revocation
MYLES, ALFRED – Fugitive from Justice
OATES, KARI – Criminal Poss Forged Instr 3rd
PETTIWAY, DARIS – Theft of Property 3rd
SHEPPARD-SANKEY, KA’DEEM – Poss of Marijuana 1st
SMITH, JAMIE – Assault 2nd
STEPHENS, KENTARIUS – Attempted Murder- Murder(Intentionally Cause Death)
THOMAS, ERIK – Robbery 3rd
THOMPSON, LISA – Trafficking in Stolen Identities
WILLIAMS, QUANDEL – Pistol Certain Person Forbidden
Check out these Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/01-01/15!
