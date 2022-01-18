Troy Man Charged with Attempted Murder, Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened last year on Botts Avenue.

Police say they’ve arrested 19-year-old Dakorrian Keshawn Mosley of Troy on an attempted murder charge and a robbery charge.

Police say Mosley is the third person arrested in connection with the December 16, 2021, shooting that happened in the 600 Block of Botts Avenue. He is being held on $175,000 bond.

That shooting left four people injured. Their names haven’t been released.

On December 17, Troy police arrested 20-year-old Theodore Andrew Sheemar Carroll of Union Springs and 20-year-old Ethan De’Ron Franklin of Troy on one count each of robbery and attempted murder with both men’s bond being set at $175,000.

This case remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department with assistance from the Pike County District Attorney’s Office.