UPDATE: Five Elmore County Schools Hold Remote Learning Wednesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Elmore County School Supt. Richard Dennis says five schools will have remote learning due to faculty and staff absences.

These are the schools that will be remote on Wednesday, January 19:

Holtville Elementary

Wetumpka Elementary

Coosada Elementary

Airport Road Intermediate

Millbrook Middle

The first four schools were already remote on Tuesday. Millbrook Middle was added for Wednesday.

All other Elmore County Schools will be on a regular in-person schedule.

Dennis says he will evaluate the status of each school and determine if students are able to return for Thursday.

He says bus routes in some areas will be delayed due to a shortage of drivers and substitute drivers. This situation may continue for the duration of the COVID spike.