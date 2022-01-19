DYW Contestants Tour Montgomery Zoo

by Carrington Cole

Contestants from the Distinguished Young Women program had the opportunity to tour the Montgomery Zoo Wednesday afternoon.

The young women were able to experience all that the zoo has to offer from: observing all of the different varieties of animals to riding the train and the sky lift.

The DYW contestants like Katie Jett from Lawrence County and Graciana Doster from Coffee County were excited to relax at the zoo during their stressful week leading up to the preliminaries.

“Coming from a small town, we don’t get a lot of chances to go out and do tours like this, especially with other great young women,” stated Jett. “So coming to the zoo and just kind of relaxing and letting loose has been really really important from a very stressful week.”

“I came to the zoo whenever I was younger so its super fun to be back and like remember the places that I went with my family and with my school whenever I was little,” stated Doster. “I love Montgomery and it’s just fun to travel and come see our Capitol city.”

The preliminaries will be starting Friday night and the public can still help out by volunteering for the Distinguished Young Women by contacting members of the program.