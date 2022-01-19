Eastdale Mall Partners With ADPH to Host A Drive Through COVID-19 Test Clinic

by Ja Nai Wright

Eastdale mall has partnered with the Alabama Department of Public Health to give out free COVID-19 testing. The clinic will be open this week from 10 am to 6pm, Thursday though Saturday.

The following week it will be open at the same time Tuesday through Saturday. The drive through clinic will be at the Dillard’s location at the mall. ADPH will be providing saliva PCR testing. They are not requiring insurance for testing and you can either pre register or just head over to the mall for testing.

You can pre-register for the COVID-19 testing Here.