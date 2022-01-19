Greenville Police Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Greenville Police Department needs your help in locating a missing man.

65-year-old Donald Gene Gulley was last seen on December 30 around 8:00 a.m. in the area of the Greenville bypass in Greenville.

Police say Gulley may be living with a condition that could impair judgment.

Gulley is described as 6 feet, 210 lbs. with brown eyes and gray or partially gray hair.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Donald Gene Gulley, you are asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 334-382-9911 or call 911.