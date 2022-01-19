Local Church Donates Mini Van to Boys & Girls Club of the River Region

by Kay McCabe

The Lilly Baptist Church in Montgomery donated a mini van to the local Boys & Girls club.

Boys & Girls Club of the River Region’s chief professional officer, Rick, Jackson, says he got a surprise call from Pastor Thomas Jordan about the donation.

The club serves over 1200 kids and with this donation, they’ll be able to help provide transportation after school.

“So we’ll have the mini bus to get more kids,” said Jackson, “That’s like almost like 80 more kids coming to our club to feel safe, academic success, character leadership and help their life skills. So I think all the staff is excited.”

Jackson is a Deacon at the church and a long time friend of Jordan.

If you would like to donate to the Boys & Girls Club of the River Region, visit here.