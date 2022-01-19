Mild Wednesday, But A Polar Plunge Ends This Week

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning lows fell into the 30s in many locations. However, by midday, many locations surged into the 60s. That’s thanks in part to sunshine and a southeast wind of near 10 mph. Temperatures top out in the 60s to perhaps 70° for a few locations. Clouds may increase a bit late in the day, but the sky remains partly cloudy on average.

Rain returns to our forecast tonight. Showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder could arrive in west-central Alabama by the late evening. Rain overspreads the rest of our area west to east overnight. Temperatures remain in the 50s for some, but fall into the 40s quickly in west Alabama behind the front. Rain continues in southeast Alabama Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon looks drier, but temperatures fall and remain in the 40s area-wide. The sky remains overcast, and a north wind of 10 to 15 mph results in wind chills in the 30s. Thursday night looks cloudy and cold with lows near freezing (32°). Late Thursday night and Friday morning could be interesting in terms of winter weather potential.

With cold air already in place, another wave of rain sliding through the far southern part of Alabama could transition into sleet, or may result in freezing rain. Temperatures appear borderline at this time. It may only be problematic on elevated surfaces. It may not be problematic at all if temperatures remain above freezing. Temperatures rise to at least near 40° Friday, so freezing rain/sleet potential only seems to exist during the morning. Not everyone sees rain Friday, but the sky likely remains overcast.

The weekend looks dry and features some sunshine but remains cool. Temperatures fall to near freezing Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon temperatures may struggle to reach 50°. Saturday night lows fall to near 30° if not into the 20s. Sunday’s temperatures recover into the 50s, but Sunday night lows fall to near freezing again.

Next Monday looks dry with sunshine and some clouds. Temperatures warm into the 50s during the afternoon. Monday night lows fall into the 30s. A disturbance moving west to east through the northern Gulf Monday night into Tuesday likely produces some rain across south Alabama. The disturbance and associated rain move to our east Tuesday night. Next Wednesday night looks partly cloudy and dry with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.