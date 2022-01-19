Woman Injured in Shooting at Walmart on Chantilly Parkway
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting on Chantilly Parkway.
The shooting happened just after 4:00 p.m. in the 10000 block at Walmart.
Police and fire medics responded to the area in reference to a person shot.
Once they arrived, they found an adult woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
There are no suspects at this time.
