Woman Injured in Shooting at Walmart on Chantilly Parkway

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting on Chantilly Parkway.

The shooting happened just after 4:00 p.m. in the 10000 block at Walmart.

Police and fire medics responded to the area in reference to a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found an adult woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There are no suspects at this time.

We have a crew on the scene. Stay with Alabama News Network for the very latest regarding this developing story.