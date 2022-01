PHOTOS: Montgomery Police Searching for Suspect in Series of Car Break-Ins

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

2/3 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

3/3 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers





Montgomery police need your help finding a suspect in a series of car break-ins.

Detectives say the break-ins happened Tuesday, December 28, in the 5800 block of Sanrock Terrace Drive. That is just off of Taylor Road near Troy Highway.

Police want to find the person and the car that is seen in the photographs.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.