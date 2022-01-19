Tallassee Residents React to Mayor Hammock’s Arrest

by Kay McCabe

Residents of the City of Tallassee are reacting to current Mayor John Hammock being arrested Saturday.

Per Alabama News Network article:

Orange Beach police say they’ve arrested Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock on a domestic violence strangulation charge.

Police say Saturday night at around 10:00, they responded to the 26000 block of Perdido Beach Blvd. in reference to domestic dispute.

Police say when they arrived, they found probable cause that John Randal Hammock of Tallassee committed felony domestic violence. They say Hammock was arrested without incident.

The case is currently under further investigation. No other information was released.