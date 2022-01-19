UPDATE: Female Relative of Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock Seeks Protection from Abuse

by Alabama News Network Staff

Court records show a female relative of Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock, who was jailed on a domestic violence charge, asked a court for protection claiming he choked and threatened to kill her.

The woman filed the request in Elmore County on Tuesday following Hammock’s arrest over the weekend in Orange Beach. He’s jailed on a charge of domestic violence with strangulation in Baldwin County.

A judge granted the woman’s request without a hearing, ordering Hammock not to contact the person.

Hammock was elected to his second term in 2020. He’s campaigning as a Republican for a seat on the Alabama Public Service Commission in this year’s state elections.

