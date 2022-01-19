UPDATE: Five Elmore County Schools to Remain Virtual for Rest of the Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

Elmore County School Supt. Richard Dennis says five schools will continue to have remote learning due to faculty and staff absences.

These are the schools that will be remote on Thursday-Friday, January 20-21:

Holtville Elementary

Wetumpka Elementary

Coosada Elementary

Airport Road Intermediate

Millbrook Middle

The first four schools have been remote since Tuesday. Millbrook Middle was added Wednesday.

All other Elmore County Schools will be on a regular in-person schedule.

Dennis says he will evaluate the status of each school over the weekend and determine if students are able to return for Monday.

He says bus routes in some areas will be delayed due to a shortage of drivers and substitute drivers. This situation may continue for the duration of the COVID spike.