UPDATE: Five Elmore County Schools to Remain Virtual for Rest of the Week
Elmore County School Supt. Richard Dennis says five schools will continue to have remote learning due to faculty and staff absences.
These are the schools that will be remote on Thursday-Friday, January 20-21:
Holtville Elementary
Wetumpka Elementary
Coosada Elementary
Airport Road Intermediate
Millbrook Middle
The first four schools have been remote since Tuesday. Millbrook Middle was added Wednesday.
All other Elmore County Schools will be on a regular in-person schedule.
Dennis says he will evaluate the status of each school over the weekend and determine if students are able to return for Monday.
He says bus routes in some areas will be delayed due to a shortage of drivers and substitute drivers. This situation may continue for the duration of the COVID spike.